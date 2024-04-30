A lone taxi is parked at the queuing bay of Davao International Airport in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) – A taxi driver who picked up a passenger from Davao International Airport was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on Monday for charging a fixed rate of P1,500 from Davao International Airport despite a warning from the local government to use taxi meter for all trips, a police official said on Tuesday.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, in an information released to reporters, said that the female passenger, who was headed for Calinan, boarded the taxi unit of the suspect, identified only by his alias “Randy,” a resident of Purok 46 at Ortega Village in Bangkal.

She said the driver set off without using the taxi meter and when reminded by the passenger upon reaching Dela Peña Village along Cabantian Road, the suspect refused and an altercation between them ensued.

She said this prompted the passenger to seek assistance from a nearby police patrol and report the incident to authorities, prompting them to hold the driver and endorse him to Buhangin Police Station where he was detained.

She said the suspect is facing charges of grave coercion.Last April 21, Mayor Sebastian Duterte warned on social media “abusive” taxi drivers who are charging their passengers a fixed rate from the Davao Airport. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)