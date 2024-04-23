SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 23 April)— The municipal council here has issued a cautionary advisory to residents regarding a religious organization soliciting investments in exchange for substantial financial returns, an offer deemed by an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as “too good to be true.”

San Francisco Vice Mayor Arth Ryan Palabrica (center) speaks during the joint committee hearing on 15 April 2024 investigating the activities of HASMADAI as fellow Sangguniang Bayan member John Paredes (rightmost) listens. Also at the hearing were HASMADAI founding chairman Dante Encarnacion Tabusares (2nd from left) and his counsel, Israelito Torreon. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

In a joint committee report dated April 22, the Sangguniang Bayan’s committees on ways and means, and cooperative, trade, commerce, and industry have urged the SEC Caraga regional office in Butuan City to investigate the activities of the Humanitarian and Spiritual Mission Apostles of Davao and Asia, Inc. (HASMADAI) for an alleged religious-themed investment scheme.

The committee report specifically recommends the cancellation of HASMADAI’s SEC registration due to violations of the corporation code and anti-aliasing laws. This recommendation stems from the revelation that the founding chairman, Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, used a different name, Ralph Jimmy Calaor Gayatin, in SEC documents.

However, Tabusares, in a press statement disseminated through various social media platforms of news agencies in General Santos City, vehemently denied any involvement of HASMADAI in an investment scam.

Tabusares refuted the accusations, stating, “The reports circulating on social media are baseless allegations and fabrications.” He further clarified that HASMADAI’s primary objective is to provide free technical vocational training and seminars aimed at assisting people in need.

Addressing the issue of the discrepancy in names, Tabusares attributed it to an “honest mistake,” as stated by his legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon, assuring that corrective measures would be taken promptly.

During a joint committee hearing held on April 15 presided by Municipal Councilor Filomeno Cadiz, chair of the committee on ways and means, the regional director of SEC Caraga, lawyer Jason Tan, revealed that initial investigations indicated HASMADAI’s registration as a non-stock, non-profit religious organization. However, any misrepresentation in their SEC registration could lead to revocation, he added.

Tabusares maintained HASMADAI’s stance as a non-denominational corporation dedicated to providing civic and social services to communities since 2022, emphasizing their commitment to aiding vulnerable population and fostering long-term empowerment.

Tabusares used to be media coordinator for the controversial KAPA Community Ministry International, whose founder, Pastor Joel Apolinario, and two of its incorporators were sentenced to life imprisonment for eight counts of syndicated estafa for soliciting investments in the form of donations with a promise of huge returns.

Tabusares defended HASMADAI’s activities, stating that under the protection of religious freedom enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, the organization is entitled to gather resources, including tithes and donations, for its missionary endeavors.

However, Cecil Gentallan, officer-in-charge of the Business Permits and Licensing Office at the municipal hall, disclosed that HASMADAI, operating in Barangay 3, conducts religious activities, livelihood programs, and accepts cash donations from its member-missionaries.

Despite presenting registration papers from the SEC and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), a staff of the HASMADAI San Francisco Office, Azur Havana, revealed during the hearing that HASMADAI issues official receipts showing the group’s address in Davao City.

But a representative from the BIR’s revenue district office in the province, Revenue Officer III Maria Lanie Ventures, said during the hearing that the practice is unauthorized. HASMADAI, she said, should get a permit from the local revenue district office to print official receipts showing the group’s local address.

Tabusares admitted during the hearing that HASMADAI accepts cash donations, including contributions from foreign sources, with the assurance of an undisclosed monthly “missionary allowance” for the donors.

In urging the SEC to investigate HASMADAI, the joint committee has outlined key points for scrutiny, including the organization’s registration status, use of fictitious names, involvement in investment solicitation, compliance with its stated purpose, and the imposition of penalties for violations of the Corporation Code. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)