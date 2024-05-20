Skip to content
Fire Out
Bobby Timonera
-
May 20, 2024
7:56 pm
Firefighters extinguish the fire that razed residential structures in Doña Asuncion Homes, Barangay Sasa in Davao City Monday afternoon, 20 May 2024. No one was reported injured in the incident. MindaNews photo
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
TYBOX: Alice through a Tsinoy’s looking glass
Read More »
Is there a new MinDA chair? Acosta says post is “not officially vacant”
Fire Out
NEWS BRIEFS | 20 May 2024
Escudero replaces Zubiri as Senate President
Cardinal Quevedo on Cotabato chapel grenade attack: “A sacrilegious act that cries out to heaven”
DCPO vows charges against men in Bankerohan riot
DAVAO
Ice Blocks
US State Department lowers travel advisory levels in 4 Mindanao areas
GENERAL SANTOS
Fish Vendor
Escaping the Heat
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Night Market
PBBM tells LWUA to fix CDO water crisis
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | There is no water body in Bukidnon named Pulangi Lake
Sea of Clouds
BARMM
Gov. Tan to vie for leadership of Bangsamoro Parliament
BARMM has new Wali
ILIGAN
Sweet Plantain
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Sea of Clouds
Kites for sale