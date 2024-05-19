DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) – The Department of State of the United States has lowered the travel advisory levels in Davao City, Davao del Norte, Siargao Island, and the Dinagat Islands.

The Davao City Coastal Road. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

In a statement Friday afternoon, the US State Department changed the four destinations’ travel advisory from Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) to Level 2 (Exercise Caution), reflective of the rescinding of the “State of National Emergency” in Mindanao.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 55 in September 2016, declaring a state of emergency in Mindanao following the bombing incident at Roxas Night Market in Davao City, which left several people dead and many injured. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, through Proclamation No. 298, lifted Proclamation No. 55 on July 25, 2023 because of the improving peace and order situation.

In July last year, Maria Belen “Mabel” Sunga-Acosta said that lowering the travel advisory would “spell an opening of a floodgate of opportunities for business investment, non-government works, and recreational travels to Mindanao.”

A few areas in Mindanao, however, are still at Level 4 (Do Not Travel) “due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.” These are the Sulu Archipelago and the Sulu Sea and Marawi City.

San Jose, the capital town of Dinagat Islands. MindaNews file photo IVY MARIE MANGADLAO





“Terrorist and armed groups in the Sulu Archipelago and the Sulu Sea have historically engaged in kidnappings for ransom on land and at sea, in addition to bombings and other attacks. These incidents often target foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, local government entities, and security personnel,” the advisory said. The Sulu Archipelago refers to the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

As to Marawi, the State Department said: “Civilians face risk of death or injury from ongoing clashes between terrorist group remnants and Philippine security forces in Marawi.”

Most of the rest of Mindanao, however, remains at Level 3.

For the rest of the Philippines, the US State Department classifies them in Alert level 2, defined as an advisory for American citizens to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)