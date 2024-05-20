Crime scene barricade tapes surround the Sto. Niño Chapel in Cotabato City as Scene of Crime Operatives (SOCO) conduct investigation shortly after the grenade blast that injured two parishioners Sunday morning (19 May 2024). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 20 May) — Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato Orlando B. Cardinal Quevedo, OMI, condemned Monday the grenade attack that injured two persons at a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City, on Sunday morning, May 19.

Quevedo said in a statement “the dastardly bombing of a Catholic chapel is a horrendous sacrilegious act that cries out to heaven.”

The grenade attack took place around 10:30 a.m. during a Sunday bible service at the Sto. Niño Chapel along De Mazenod Avenue, in Barangay Rosary Heights 3.

The grenade explosion injured 65-year-old Rosita Tubilo and Marivel Atis, 40. The two were rushed to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Cotabato City police chief Colonel Querubin Manalang said their investigations revealed that the grenade had “a low order of detonation,” which explains the slight injuries to the two blast victims.

“Had the grenade went-off with a high order of detonation, there would have been fatalities since there were many people inside the chapel,” Manalang said.

He said they already have a lone male suspect, who was seen by witnesses and was caught on close circuit television (CCTV), when he lobbed the grenade into the chapel. The suspect sped off on a motorcycle after throwing the grenade – a M-26 apple type.

The police official did not identify the suspect, but pointed out that they will file a case of frustrated murder against the perpetrator “whom we have already positively identified.”

By using a grenade, he has the intention to kill, Manalang added.

Cotabato City is the seat of power of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In his statement of condemnation, Quevedo, Mindanao’s first and lone Cardinal, said:

“As a member of the BARMM Council of Leaders representing the Christian Settler Communities and as Catholic Cardinal, I condemn in the strongest terms possible the grenade bombing of a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City.

The holy Qur’an declares to the whole world that we share the Common Word, “Love of neighbor.”

The crime is doubly condemnable when committed against neighbors gathered to worship God in a sacred place.

The Grand Mufti of the premier Islamic University in Egypt has condemned religious terrorists as false Muslims.”

Quevedo urged authorities to “ferret out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao also condemned the attack and announced that the city government will offer a reward to whoever can help lead authorities to the suspect.

“We have a huge reward to offer,” the mayor said.

Matabalao said evil elements are once again trying to disturb the city’s peace and order. “We must not cower in fear, we have fight violence,” he said. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)