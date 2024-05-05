PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Su (MindaNews / 05 May) — Agusan del Sur athletes who will break the national record during the Caraga Regional Athletic Games (CRAG) 2024 on May 5 to 6 here will receive P1-M reward from the provincial government.

Governor Santiago Cane, Jr. announced this during the press conference at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center on Sunday, during the opening of CRAG 2024 at the nearby world-class Datu Lipus Makapandong Gov. DO Plaza Sports Complex.

Winners in the CRAG will represent the region in the national games — Palarong Pambansa — on July 6 to 17 in Cebu City. Athletes who win the gold in the national games will receive P10,000 reward for any sporting event, based on a provincial board ordinance.

Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane and Department of Education Regional Director Maria Ines Asuncion show the press the the medals for the winners of the Caraga Regional Athletic Games 2024. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN



The P1-million reward for national record-breakers will be coming from the pockets of Team Eddiebong, a political group of top provincial officials led by Rep. Adolph Edward “Eddiebong” Plaza.

“We will not settle for regional competitions as we aim higher for the national level even in the global stage,” said Cane, who once competed in the Palarong Pambansa track and field competitions.

The provincial government has provided more than 250 customized medals for winning athletes of CRAG 2024 designed differently from the previous CRAG in the past years.

According to the governor, the medals are more than enough for athletes who will win gold, silver and bronze.

The issue on medals was raised during the press conference after a reporter asked Maria Ines Asuncion, regional director of the Department of Education, if there will be shortage of medals and award certificates like what happened last year.

“I’m grateful that the provincial government of Agusan del Sur offers to produce the medals. This is the best CRAG ever,” Asuncion said.

For the first time, student athletes will experience an Olympic atmosphere while competing at the Sports Complex whose facilities are reportedly at par with global standards.

The complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 24-room hotel within the main grandstand, a fully air-conditioned covered court for basketball and volleyball, a tennis court, a rubberized track and field oval, and a football field with artificial grass. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)