Skip to content
Monteverde St.
Keith Bacongco
-
May 5, 2024
1:48 pm
Tongson Bldg, Monteverde St, Davao City. Sketch by Keith Bacongco
(Kinuriskuris is the urban sketching page of Mindanawon journalist Keith Bacongco. Kinuriskuris is Hiligaynon word for doodles).
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Monteverde St.
Read More »
Philippine Media Safety Summit Declaration: A Call for the Protection and Safety of Journalists in the Philippines
Tupi in South Cotabato designated as IT special economic zone
Blooming
NEWS BRIEFS | 04 May 2024
World Press Freedom Day
Religious group engaged in investment solicitation says it’s selling rice at P20 per kilo
DAVAO
Monteverde St.
No funds yet for Davao City’s public mass transport project
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
BARMM under state of calamity as El Nino destroys P1.4B in agriculture
Comelec asks BARMM political parties to get accreditation as Bangsamoro Electoral Code’s IRR finally out
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
Agusan Sur graduates from list of 20 poorest Philippine provinces
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope