Devcon Mindanao Summit slated for June

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 April)—Tech players from the cities of Iligan, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao have joined forces to organize Mindanao’s biggest technology summit slated for June 29 to 30, organizers said on Wednesday.

Speaking during “Wednesdays Media Forum” at the Habi at Kape, Peng Sumarago, president of Devcon-Davao chapter, said that the Devcon Mindanao Summit 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao hopes to highlight the existing technologies and innovations employed by various industries in Mindanao.

She said that there will also be foreign technopreneurs invited to talk about the latest innovations in the world to help businesses, individuals, and startups.

The Devcon Mindanao Summit 2024 will be organized by the chapters of Devcon Philippines in Mindanao in the hopes of providing an avenue where participants can learn from each other.

“We have a lot of industries here that are actually using innovation and technology inside their company and they are not yet highlighted. We want to highlight them during the conference so that one city can learn from another,” Sumarago said.

She said Devcon envisions to organize a big conference with attendees from public and private sectors to help them keep abreast with the latest innovations across the globe, providing solutions to problems through technology.

As the biggest community of tech enthusiasts in the country, Devcon is composed of nine chapters across the country, including Davao, Iligan, and Cagayan de Oro.

“The goal of the chapters of Mindanao is to really deliver a big conference that we can showcase what is the tech and innovation inside Mindanao and to bring as well tech speakers to speak about the latest techs all across the globe. It would be a two-way street wherein Mindanao can learn from them and we can also showcase what’s inside Mindanao,” she said.

Jaymar Somosot, vice president for technology of the Devcon Philippines, added that for the summit in Davao, organizers will highlight generative artificial intelligence and machine learning to capacitate Mindanawon stakeholders on how to effectively use these tools.

He said they are expecting 800 to 1,000 attendees from all over the country and abroad to the summit this year.

“In terms of technology, we are bringing generative AI and machine learning because right now people are adamant to use AI because of its ramifications but we want to show people that this tech actually is really good if used properly in business,” he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)