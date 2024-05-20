Juan Miguel F. Zubiri delivers a privilege speech after he was removed Monday, 20 May 2024, as Senate President and replaced by Francis Escudero. Screen grab from Senate of the Philippines Facebook live

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 20 May) – Juan Miguel F. Zubiri was removed Monday as Senate President and replaced by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero during the session presided by Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda.

Escudero was nominated by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

After Acting Deputy Majority Leader Senator Mark Villar moved to close the nomination without objection, making Escudero the only nominee to the position, the Senate, upon the motion by Cayetano, elected the lawmaker from Sorsogon by acclamation.

In his privilege speech where he offered his resignation, Zubiri said: “I have given this job my all. Not only have I maintained my untarnished record as a public servant and my streak of perfect attendance since 1998, but I have also done my best to rise to the occasion as a leader responsible for this entire institution and everyone under its care.”

“Under our leadership the Senate has seen some of the best approval and satisfaction ratings in recent history going back to 1988,” he said.

He said his style of leadership that respects the independence of his fellow lawmakers might have caused “my demise today,” alluding to his removal as Senate President.

The lawmaker from Bukidnon, holding back emotions, thanked his “Kumpare” Senator Sonny Angara, a godfather of his son, as well as fellow Mindanawon Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for their support “to the end.”

In a press conference after the session, Zubiri said he had been “very loyal to the President” and had given him good advice.

In the past weeks, the Senate has been conducting hearings on a supposed leak of documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) implicating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and actress Maricel Soriano in illegal drug use.

The hearings were conducted by dela Rosa as chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

PDEA officials have denied the existence of the documents where the names of Marcos and Soriano were supposedly written.

Zubiri said the hearings as well as the Senate stand against Charter change might have triggered the “coup” against him.

But he expressed confidence that Charter change is “dead” since Escudero is also against it.

“I hope the people who supported him (Escudero) knew that,” hinting that those who were behind his removal are the same ones pushing for Charter change. “Strange bedfellows,” he quipped.

He described Escudero as a “capable leader, intelligent, and a good lawyer.” (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)