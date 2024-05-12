Skip to content
Sea of Clouds
H. Marcos C. Mordeno
-
May 12, 2024
3:16 pm
Mist blankets the entire span of Sitio Tigbawan, Barangay Can-ayan in Malaybalay City Sunday morning (12 May 2024). Locals call this sight “sea of clouds.” MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Mountain Worship
Read More »
Sea of Clouds
NEWS BRIEFS | 11 May 2024
Mt. Matutum at Sunset
Davao environment group among recipients of 4th Lagerwey Awards
2 nabbed for falsifying PUV ID cards in Davao
Butuan City dominates Caraga Regional Athletic Games
DAVAO
DCPO to Davao LGU: go after condo for non-working CCTV
Monteverde St.
GENERAL SANTOS
Escaping the Heat
Nearing Completion
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
Sea of Clouds
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
BARMM
Memes, fake images trivialize Mindanao independence call
All set for Bangsamoro 2025 polls; election calendar set
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Sea of Clouds
Kites for sale