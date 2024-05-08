Skip to content
Escaping the Heat
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
May 8, 2024
5:45 pm
Not all that go to malls shop. Many others go there to escape the outdoor heat and be comfortable in any best way they can, like these youngsters sitting on the stairs in a mall in General Santos City on Wednesday (8 May 2024). MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Escaping the Heat
Read More »
Quiboloy pal surrenders 5 guns last May 2, says police
Vietnamese accounts spam PBA Party-List Rep. Nograles Facebook posts
FACT CHECK | SMI, RCBC don’t have loan program for landowners in Tampakan project
Leadership row hounds Marcos’ political party
Davao wants airport authority to take over
NEWS BRIEFS | 7 May 2024
DAVAO
Monteverde St.
No funds yet for Davao City’s public mass transport project
GENERAL SANTOS
Escaping the Heat
Nearing Completion
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
All set for Bangsamoro 2025 polls; election calendar set
BARMM under state of calamity as El Nino destroys P1.4B in agriculture
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope