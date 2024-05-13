FACT CHECK | There is no water body in Bukidnon named Pulangi Lake

MindaNews fact-checked the item on the Facebook page Taga Mindanao Tv posted last May 6 that there is a lake in Barangay Panadtalan in Maramag, Bukidnon called Pulangi Lake. This is false. There is no water body in Bukidnon with such a name.

The water body wrongly named in the post as Pulangi Lake is a man-made lake called Maramag Basin, which was built in the 1970s to supply water for a dam of the National Power Corp., which operates a hydropower plant in Maramag. The basin gets water diverted from Pulangi River, a tributary of Rio Grande de Mindanao.

The natural lakes in Bukidnon are Lake Apo in Barangay Guinoyoran, Valencia City; Pinamaloy Lake in Don Carlos; Malagana Lake in Barangay Kalingking, Malitbog; Monte Shanna Lake in Barangay San Luis, Malitbog; and Lake Napalit and Lake Mata in Barangay Pigtauranan, Pangantucan, near Mt. Kalatungan.

Taga Mindanao Tv had 130,000 followers and 19,000 likes as of Monday, May 13.

The erroneous post had drawn 2,011 reactions, 138 comments and 135 shares as of 10:12 a.m. on May 13.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)