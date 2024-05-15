GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 15 May)—The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has appointed a new Wali, or ceremonial head, on Tuesday, vice the officer-in-charge who held the post over a year.

Sheikh Muslim Guiamaden (center) begins his duties during the commencement of the third session of the regional legislature on Tuesday. With him are Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim (left) and Parliament Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong. Photo: Michael Camsa / Bangsamoro Information Office

Sheikh Muslim Guiamaden, a former chief justice of the Shariah Supreme Court of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), began functioning as BARMM Wali in time for the third regular session of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament, where he performed inauguration rites of the assembly’s opening.

“As Wali of the Bangsamoro, I would like to express my sincere commitment to support the priority agenda, plans, and policies of the Bangsamoro Government in line with building a good nation,” Guiamaden said during the opening ceremony at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC) here.

The first BARMM Wali was Sheikh Khalipha Usman Nando, who served until his death in February 5, 2023. He was one of the co-founders of the MILF and also served as chief justice of the MILF Shari’ah Supreme Court.

Omarkhalid A. Ampatuan took over as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Bangsamoro Wali from March 2023 until the appointment of Guiamaden.

The information office of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the interim parliament of the region, said lawmakers unanimously adopted a resolution in a special session on Monday appointing Guiamaden as the Wali.

The Wali, which in the context of Islam refers to a special person tasked as guardian and protector, holds essential powers, like dissolving the parliament upon the advice of the Chief Minister should there be a vote of no confidence against the government, and call for new elections.

Being the ceremonial head, Guiamaden’s duties include administering oaths of office and attending public events.

A native of Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, Guiamaden earned his bachelor’s degree in Shari’ah major in Islamic jurisprudence and its principles from the University of Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

Then a MILF representative in Qatar, the new BARMM Wali was previously associated with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the state of Qatar for 27 years.

He is one of the founders of the Philippine Muslim Federation in Qatar.

Guiamaden was among two in a shortlist that the Bangsamoro Council of Leaders recommended. The council is responsible for advising the Chief Minister on governance matters.

The other nominee voluntarily withdrew, the BTA information office said.

In a statement, BTA member Lanang Ali said Sheikh Guiamaden’s appointment as Wali is “a testament to the region’s dedication to self-determination and a symbol of the Bangsamoro’s resilience and strong sense of cultural pride.” (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)