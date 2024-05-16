CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 16 May)—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a visit here Thursday, has directed the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to study the possibility of taking over the management of the cash-strapped Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday (16 May 2024). Photo: Presidential Communications Office

Marcos said he asked business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan, who owns the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc.(COBI), to restore the water supply in the city until the government can find a long-term solution to the problem.

COBI and COWD are at loggerheads over a disputed P479-million debt that the local water district refused to the pay.

Antonio Young, general manager of COWD, cited the “force majeure provision” in their contract, claiming they were not able to collect the amount because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Tuesday, COBI cut off the water supply to at least 13 barangays here. COWD countered with a 72-hour temporary restraining order issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 17.

Marcos, who arrived here Thursday morning to distribute El Niño assistance to farmers in Northern Mindanao, said he reached out to Pangilinan after learning about the issue.

He said Pangilinan agreed not to cut off the water supply to the water district’s 60,000 consumers.

“When I found out, I talked to Mr. Manny Pangilinan … to restore normal water supply while we look for a lasting solution to this problem,” the President said.

“We will not allow the people of Cagayan de Oro to be denied their right to adequate, clean and safe water supply,” the President added.

“May emergency sa tubig. Gawan na natin ng paraan para pangmatagalan na. Para hindi na natin mabalik-balikan itong problem,” he said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)