Davao expo to feature potential, certified halal products

Halal products from Mindanao. MindaNews file photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May) – International and domestic potential and certified halal products will be showcased at the 9th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo (PHTTE) at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City from May 23 to 25 to be attended by around 5,000 individuals from across the country.

Marilou Ampuan, PHTTE president, said the expo dubbed “Resilience in the New Normal: The Impact of Halal Economy Worldwide” hopes to help promote primarily the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in the manufacture of halal products and services in Mindanao.

She said industry experts will speak during the plenary sessions to educate the key players on halal manufacturing.

She said the speakers, including industry players, will discuss, among others, the opportunities and benefits of engaging in the halal business in Mindanao.

She also said that major halal manufacturing companies supplying materials would also participate in the expo to encourage more MSMEs to engage in the industry.

Ampuan said she hopes the local halal industry will develop so that Mindanao manufacturers can seize the opportunities offered by the $7.2-trillion global halal economy.

She said representatives from various government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism and Department of Agriculture will participate in the expo.

She said these agencies are mandated under Republic Act 10817 or the Philippine Halal Export and Development and Promotion Act of 2016 to support the industry.

She said they hope that with the participation of government agencies in the “Halal ecosystem,” stakeholders will be able to strengthen and unify their efforts to develop and promote the industry.

The PHTTE, tasked to promote trade and tourism by “showcasing wide range of halal foods, products, and services, is under the “umbrella of Universal Islamic Foundation,” is a non-stock and non-profit organization that caters to the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims by providing them with a place of worship and Islamic education.

It also aims to “conduct halal businesses, domestic and international, related to halal foods and services” and to promote “halal-certified products, as well as development, processing, and marketing of agricultural products.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)