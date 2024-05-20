4 of 5 in Maguindanao jail break captured

Police captured four of the five detainees who bolted out the detention facility in Parang town, Maguindanao del Norte last Saturday.

Brig. General Prexy Tangawohn, police director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said a police checkpoint hastily set up at the outskirts of Parang town nabbed four of the escapees.

Tangawohn identified those arrested as Sadam Ibrahin Diamla, Allan Taup Gumaga, Ruben Gulang Dadigan Jr., and Alex Sanday.

He said an accomplice, identified as a relative of one of the inmates, was also arrested after a CCTV caught her giving a hacksaw to the prisoners during one of her visits.

Tangawohn said the police are still looking for one of the detainees identified as Paginiwa Alo alias Ali Taher.

Spinner dolphin brought back to Sarangani Bay

A rescued male spinner dolphin was successfully brought back to the sea in Kiamba, Sarangani last Wednesday.

Felix Robles, Kiamba community environment and natural resources officer said, the 180-centimeter dolphin was found stranded on the shore with a missing pod.

Robles said they found nothing wrong with the dolphin after a close examination.

He said a team of Bantay Dagat volunteers brought the dolphin back to the sea.