BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 May)—Due to a sustained period of dangerously high heat index levels, the city government here has imposed a work-from-home setup for its employees and suspended classes on Monday.

Butuan City Hall. File drone shot by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO / MindaNews

According to Executive Order Number 026 issued by Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada on Friday, all departments and offices of the Butuan city government will shift to a work-from-home setup or other flexible work arrangements on Monday.

However, the order does not apply to frontline services, including peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster and risk reduction management, and health.

The directive also suspends face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the city on the same day, encouraging them to adopt online or asynchronous classes.

Lagnada said the one-day suspension of face-to-face classes and work activities in the city is necessary to ensure the health and safety of its constituents.

“Due to the extreme heat, it is essential to prioritize the general welfare, safety, and public health of all residents, including allowing for recuperation from the adverse effects of the high temperatures,” Lagnada said.

The order came after Butuan experienced high heat index levels brought by the El Niño phenomenon and the summer season, with the heat index reaching dangerous levels between 42 and 47 degrees Celsius from May 12 to 17 based on the chart of the PAGASA weather bureau.

On May 15, Butuan City recorded the highest heat index in the country at 47 degrees Celsius, classified as “danger.”

“The heat index in Butuan City is anticipated to reach similarly alarming and potentially dangerous levels from May 18 to 20, 2024, posing health risks to students and employees, especially those with outdoor activities,” the order stated.

The mayor also encouraged national government agencies, business sector, and other private establishments in the city to implement work-from-home or similar flexible work arrangements to ensure the health and well-being of their employees.

Al Jan Cagmat, an employee of the city council, told MindaNews that he appreciated the move by the city government.

“Even a one-day break from exposure to the blistering heat while going to and from work could make a difference,” Cagmat said.

According to the PAGASA forecast, Butuan will experience a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, classified as extreme caution.

Under this classification, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and continued activity could lead to heat stroke. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)