Ice Blocks
MindaNews
-
May 19, 2024
2:53 pm
Laborers load blocks of ice into an outrigger docked at Sta. Ana Port in Davao City on Sunday (19 May 2024). The ice will be transported to nearby Talicud Island in Davao del Norte. MindaNews photo
