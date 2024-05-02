COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 May)—Two were wounded when a grenade was thrown into a chapel in Cotabato City during a Mass Sunday morning, police said.

Crime scene barricade tapes surround the Sto. Niño Chapel in Cotabato City as scene of crime operatives (SOCO) conduct investigation shortly after the grenade blast that injured two parishioners Sunday morning (19 May 2024). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Col. Queruben Manalang Jr., Cotabato City police director, said in a phone interview that the grenade exploded around 10:30 a.m. at the St. Niño Chapel Barangay Rosary Heights 3.

He said in a phone interview that the two victims were separately sent immediately to a local clinic and at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

“Based on our initial investigation, the suspects were riding-in-tandem,” said Manalang, adding that they have yet to establish the motive as they are still conducting investigation.

He said they have already deployed scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) who are now tracing CCTV footages in the nearby areas.

Manalang said there is an ongoing hot pursuit operation to run after the suspects.

In December last year, four were killed and 42 others were injured when a bomb exploded during a Catholic Mass inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)