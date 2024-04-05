Maj. General Jose Maria Cuerpo with the war materiel seized from the Dawlah Islamiya in Maguing town, Lanao del Sur during his time as commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade in March 2022. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 30 April) — Government troops engaged members of the Dawlah Islamiyah under their new leader in a series of encounters Monday in Lanao del Norte, killing five of the militants, an Army official said.

Major Mark James Mira, chief of the 6th Infantry Division public information office said the troops are still on the hunt for Nasser Daud, reportedly an Ustadz who emerged as the new leader of the pro-ISIS group in the Lanao provinces.

Mira said Daud replaced Kadapi Mimbesa also known as “the Engineer,” the leader of the group blamed for the bombing of a Catholic mass inside Mindanao State University in Marawi City last December 2023.

Mimbesa was killed by Army soldiers on January 25.

Three army soldiers were wounded in the series of encounters, the military reported.

In its initial report, the military said units from the 103rd Infantry Brigade engaged 12 militants led by Daud around 3:45 a.m. in a 45-minute firefight in Barangay Cadayonan in Munai town, Lanao del Norte.

The report said three militants were found dead at the encounter site while two soldiers were wounded but were evacuated.

The second encounter took place as a team of Scout Rangers chased the fleeing militants in Barangay Maganding, also in Munai town.

Mira said two militants were killed and another soldier was wounded in the firefight that lasted 10 minutes.

He said two firearms and some ammunition bandoliers were found by the soldiers at the scene of the encounters. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)