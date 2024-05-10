Together with our client-partners in public interest and human rights lawyering, the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) hails the Supreme Court for reversing a Regional Trial Court (RTC) decision by granting a writ of amparo petition in favor of former Bayan Muna Partylist Representative Siegfred D. Deduro of Iloilo City.

The landmark decision not only categorically declared that reg-tagging is real, but, more importantly, also underscored that red-tagging, vilification, labelling, and guilt by association constitute threats to a person’s right to life, liberty, or security.

This acknowledgement by the Supreme Court is a significant step towards addressing the state of fear and intimidation that has plagued our people and country, especially during and even after the blood-drenched Duterte regime.

The consequences of being associated with labels such as communists and terrorists ranged from founded fears to physical harm, trumped-up charges, enforced disappearances, and, worse, even death.

As we celebrate this important victory for human rights, we must also remain vigilant in holding accountable those who seek to undermine the rights and freedoms guaranteed to our people, particularly the majority poor and marginalized.

The fight against red-tagging is far from over, especially with more weapons like the Anti-Terror Act (ATA) and the Terrorist Financing Law being wantonly abused by state agents through trumped-up and fabricated charges against members of progressive organizations, critics of government policies, church people and even ordinary citizens.

In light of this Deduro case decision, we also call again on Congress to do its share by passing with dispatch the long pending legislative measures that aim to criminalize red-tagging, especially by state agents and their proxies.

For now, as an organization that values human dignity and respect for the rule of justice, we take comfort in the fact that there is this welcome intervention by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Deduro case – a positive step in our struggle to advance and protect fundamental human rights.

References:

(sgd) Atty. Antonio C. Azarcon

UPLM Chair

(sgd) Atty. Arvin Dexter M. Lopoz

UPLM Public Information Officer and Spokesperson