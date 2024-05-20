Skip to content
Solo Job
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
May 20, 2024
2:23 pm
Amid a sweltering midday sun on Monday, 20 May 2024, Ben Sanchez sifts sand alone, a work normally done by two people. The 63-year-old tries to eke out food money, doing house repair works in General Santos City. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
NEWS BRIEFS | 20 May 2024
Read More »
Escudero replaces Zubiri as Senate President
Cardinal Quevedo on Cotabato chapel grenade attack: “A sacrilegious act that cries out to heaven”
DCPO vows charges against men in Bankerohan riot
CRUCIBLE: Dreaming together
Solo Job
Night Market
DAVAO
Ice Blocks
US State Department lowers travel advisory levels in 4 Mindanao areas
GENERAL SANTOS
Fish Vendor
Escaping the Heat
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Night Market
PBBM tells LWUA to fix CDO water crisis
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | There is no water body in Bukidnon named Pulangi Lake
Sea of Clouds
BARMM
Gov. Tan to vie for leadership of Bangsamoro Parliament
BARMM has new Wali
ILIGAN
Sweet Plantain
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Sea of Clouds
Kites for sale