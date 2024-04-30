Skip to content
Respite From the Heat
April 30, 2024
Commuters wait for a jeepney amid the downpur in Davao City on Tuesday morning, April 30, 2024. It’s the first heavy rain over the city after several weeks of sweltering heat caused by the El Niño. Weather bureau Pagasa said the rains in the region were brought by an Inter Tropical Convergence Zone. MindaNews photo
