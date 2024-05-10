Iligan eyes more water supply providers

The local government of Iligan City is planning to add more supply providers to improve their local water system and collection management.

Mayor Frederick Siao said several investors have signified their intentions to forge a partnership with the Iligan City Waterworks System (ICWS).

Like nearby Cagayan de Oro, the ICWS has been experiencing problems in water supply and collection.

Siao said representatives from the Local Water Utilities Administration visited the city to meet with the local technical working group on how to solve the water problem. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

S&T park to rise in UP Mindanao

A new science and technology park will be constructed at the University of the Philippines Mindanao campus in Tugbok, Davao City.

UP Mindanao Chancellor Professor Lyre Anni Murao said the Asian Development Bank has granted a P650-million loan to the school to construct a Knowledge Innovation Science and Technology (KIST) park inside the campus.

Murao said KIST is a Silicon Valley-inspired park that would be located inside a 12-hectare area of the school. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)