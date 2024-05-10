A rice field in Tamontaka, Cotabato cracks up due to the El Nino phenomenon. MindaNews file photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat (MindaNews / 10 May) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the prolonged El Niño being felt in many parts of the country in the past few months as a “terrible enemy,” with the drought so far resulting in agricultural losses worth at least P5.9 billion.

Marcos and his party came here Friday morning as part of the government’s effort to mitigate the impact of the dry spell.

“Meron tayong matinding kalaban kinakaharap ngayon, ang El Niño. Dito kailangan natin mas pinaigting ang pagkakaisa upang tayo ay manaig at magtagumpay (We are facing a terrible enemy with the ongoing El Niño. We need to strengthen our unity so we will defeat this scourge),” he said in his 13-minute speech.

Marcos vowed his administration will “do its best” to help farmers and fisherfolk across the country fight the ill effects of El Niño.

Based on Situation Report No. 43 issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the damage to agriculture across the country due to El Niño stood at P5.9 billion as of 8 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

Marcos handed checks worth P50 million each for Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces, intended for affected farmers and fisherfolk. The event was held at the provincial gymnasium in Isulan town, the capital of Sultan Kudarat.

After distributing financial assistance here, Marcos proceeded to General Santos City where he will also extend national government help to fisherfolk and farmers affected by El Niño.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, former governor of Sultan Kudarat province.

Suharto’s son and wife, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu and Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, and North Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza welcomed the presidential entourage.

On Thursday, Marcos and his party were in Zamboanga City to extend the national government’s help to constituents affected by the dry spell.State weather forecaster PAGASA said the El Niño could persist until the end of May 2024. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)