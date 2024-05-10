Cadet First Class Jeneth Elumba ranks first among the 278 graduating cadets of the PMA Bagong Sinag Class. Photo courtesy of Philippine Information Agency- Cordillera

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – A female cadet from Surigao City emerged as the valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Batch 2024.

Cadet First Class Jeneth Elumba, 24, ranked first among the 278 graduating cadets of the PMA Bagong Sinag Class of 2024.

This announcement was made during the Kapihan sa PMA, where the 10 top-performing cadets and other awardees of the said class were presented on Friday morning.

Elumba’s father is a farmer and her mother works as a barangay official.

In a press conference, Elumba credited her father for inspiring her to join the academy.

“He was inspired to serve the public as a uniformed personnel. However, due to circumstances, it led him to farming for our family, but it was ultimately him who inspired me to join the PMA,” she said.

She also highlighted the challenge she faced as a female cadet, noting the prevailing perception of soldiering as a male-dominated field.

“But we have to take note that female cadets here in the PMA are given equal opportunity to excel and even hold leadership positions in the Cadet Corps,” she added.

Elumba said she would be joining the Philippine Army.

On top of the Magna Cum Laude award, Elumba is also set to receive awards such as the Presidential Saber, Philippine Army Saber, Jusmag Saber, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (Army), Tactics Group Award, and Army Professional Plaque.

Joining Elumba among the top-performing cadets are two others from Mindanao, namely Cadet First Class Kim Harold Gilo from Butuan City, who is in 3rd place, and Alexa Mye P. Valen from Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, in 6th place.

Of the top performers, seven are females.

During the presentation, Lieutenant General Rowen Tolentino, PMA Superintendent, called on the graduates to let their journey inspire the youth to become future leaders of the nation.

“Reflect on all the sacrifices you have encountered and make it a motivation to persist, especially when you are out there in the field,” Tolentino said.

The presentation of the top-performing cadets of the Bagong Sinag Class is part of the graduation activities leading up to the commencement exercise scheduled for May 18.

The Bagong Sinag Class comprises 224 males and 54 females.Among the graduating cadets, 75 hail from Mindanao, with 14 from the Zamboanga Peninsula, 15 from Northern Mindanao, 20 from the Davao region, 16 from Soccskargen, eight from Caraga, and two from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)