A Teduray villager washes her laundry at a river in Barangay Kuya, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday (10 April 2024). MindaNews photo

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – Protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples in the Bangsamoro and empowering them is one way to “strengthen the gains of the peace process,” an official said during the public hearing here Thursday on the two bills concerning the region’s indigenous inhabitants.

Member of Parliament Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, who facilitated the Cotabato City leg of the public hearings, was reacting to reports of attacks against IPs and their ancestral domains and their repeated displacements whenever armed hostilities occurred in their areas.

A week before the public hearing, a tribal leader identified as Timuay Juanito Promboy, a village official in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur was killed in an ambush by two motorcycle-riding assailants.

It was not known if the attack was politically motivated.

Member of Parliament and IP rights advocate Froilyn Mendoza said Promboy’s death was an attack against the entire Teduray tribe and put them in danger.

Glory Kabatbat, who represented IPs in Wao, Lanao del Sur cited land disputes affecting the Menuvu, Higaonon and other tribes.

In South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, Tedurays are confronting planned exploration activities in their ancestral domain for mining operations, a move opposed by the inhabitants and environment groups.

“We believe that providing the enabling environment, including political authority, for the indigenous people to govern themselves according to their way of life will definitely make a difference,” Guaimel Alim, chair of the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, said.

Two bills concerning the IPs have been filed at the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Parliament Bill No. 273, or the Bangsamoro Indigenous Peoples Development Act, seeks to protect, promote, and preserve the collective rights of IPs in the region. It includes provisions recognizing their ancestral domain, strengthening their indigenous political structure and political participation, and protecting them from marginalization and discrimination.

Parliament Bill No. 274, on the other hand, seeks to convert the Upi Agricultural School into the Bangsamoro Tribal University.

Member of Parliament Ramon Piang Sr., a Teduray, said the creation of the tribal university means local residents will no longer need to look for schools elsewhere.

It will also mean more teachers and students and a bigger budget, Piang, who handled the public hearing in Upi, added. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)