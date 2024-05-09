Police warn against fake dentists in BARMM

Police warned residents in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) not to fall prey on fake or unlicensed dentists who go house-to-house offering their services.

Lt. Colonel Ariel Huesca, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police in BARMM, said one of the fake dentists was recently arrested in Lanao del Sur.

Huesca said eight fake dentists have been arrested in other provinces of BARMM since January and have been criminally charged for illegal practice.

He said all the suspects have failed to present certifications identifying them as registered dentists.

NIA unveils irrigation system in Davao Sur

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) unveiled a P136.6 irrigation system to farmers in Davao del Sur.

In a statement, the NIA said the irrigation system covers 300 hectares in four barangays in Sulop town.

Construction of the project started in 2018, comprising a diversion dam and irrigation dikes.