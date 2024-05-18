From the Facebook page of COWD

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 18 May) — The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) on Friday took over the troubled Cagayan de Oro Water District and removed its general manager Antonio Young and its five-member board of directors.

“During the full takeover of the water district, interim board members and an interim general manager shall be appointed by the LWUA administrator,” LWUA Chair Ronnie Ong said in a statement.

The takeover by LWUA and the removal of COWD officials came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the agency to solve the squabble between COWD and its water supplier, Cagayan de Oro Bulk Inc., (COBI) over a disputed P479-million debt.

Marcos assured residents here of ample, clean and safe water after business tycoon Manny Pangilinan, owner of COBI, promised to deliver water supply to the city until the resolution of their dispute with COWD by LWUA.

Ong vowed that LWUA will operate all COWD facilities, systems and properties “in an efficient manner consistent with legal, administrative and financial practices.”

He said the new board is directed to address any irregularities and problems in the COWD’s accounts and its financial obligations to LWUA, suppliers and consumers.

The COWD did not acknowledge the debt since 2021 that has so far reached P479 million.

The Pangilinan-owned COBI cut off water supply to consumers in Cagayan de Oro after failing to reach a settlement with COWD last Tuesday.

The COWD went to court and obtained a 72-hour temporary restraining order Tuesday night. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)