Skip to content
Fallen Trumpets
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
May 9, 2024
1:35 pm
Its blooming days about to end, flowers of pink trumpet trees (
Tabebuia rosea
) fall from their branches along a roadside in Pulatana, Malungon town, Sarangani on Thursday, 09 May 2024. The rosy Tabebuia resembles, but is not actually, Japan’s cherry blossoms. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Felled for Samal-Davao Bridge
Read More »
Groups, Mindanawon journalist welcome SC decision rejecting red-tagging
Fallen Trumpets
TURNING POINT: A Great Haul
CRUCIBLE: Eidu l-fitr 2024 — Representasyon at Simbolismo (3)
SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: Fugitive ‘Son of God’
MOPPIYON KAHI DIID PATOY: Cleaning Up Cultural Pollution in Kidapawan
DAVAO
Monteverde St.
No funds yet for Davao City’s public mass transport project
GENERAL SANTOS
Escaping the Heat
Nearing Completion
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
All set for Bangsamoro 2025 polls; election calendar set
BARMM under state of calamity as El Nino destroys P1.4B in agriculture
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope