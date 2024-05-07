KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 07 May) – A quiet nook with a chill vibe? A good book with aromatic coffee and delectable pastry on the side? An occasional chat with a writer or an artist?

All these and more are waiting to welcome book lovers, coffee aficionados, and even curious passersby at the newly launched Alitaptap Bookshop. It offers a tranquil haven for anyone taking a break and those seeking solace from the chaos of urban life.

Nestled in the quaint corner of the Romil Building along Zulueta Street, the neighborhood bookshop opened its doors to the public with a soft launch on May 1, marking a new chapter in the city’s literary landscape.

Bookshop owner Jennie P. Arado describes Alitaptap as a place her younger self would have enjoyed visiting after school. MindaNews photo

A pioneering venture by former journalist and published writer Jennie Arado, Alitaptap Bookshop isn’t just another bookstore. Its setup includes a corner for those who want to read a book, a mini coffee bar, and a pastry display.

With its cozy ambiance and shelves adorned with around 400 book titles, including some rare finds and a curated selection of children’s books, it promises to be more than just a place to buy books – it’s a community hub for fostering a love of reading.

“This is not just about having a profitable venture but also making a difference in the community. We want to encourage people to buy books and read again,” Arado told MindaNews.

Fireflies

Alitaptap means firefly, and the bookshop strives to reignite the love for reading among the public, including children. MindaNews photo

The bookshop’s Facebook page noted the name Alitaptap itself evokes a sense of nostalgia and wonder, paying homage to the fireflies that once adorned the night sky in abundance.

Alitaptap Bookshop strives to reignite that sense of wonder and awe in a world where such simple pleasures are becoming increasingly rare. It reminds the public of the beauty of bygone days while embracing the magic of the present moment.

“Alitaptap Bookshop wishes to symbolize this type of beauty, of personal nostalgia and wonder, while also capturing the beauty of now. In a place like Koronadal City, with a crowd hungry for more libraries, bookshops, and other more quiet places, Alitaptap wishes to be that sparkle in the dark,” it said.

“The dream is to create a space with good books for young readers — to encourage a life of reading and appreciation for books. It is also the dream to create a safe space for a community of readers, writers, and local artists to hang out and meet and talk. Or a quiet place to spend yourself finishing a good book.”

Long-time dream

Owning a bookshop was a long-time dream for the creative writing graduate from the University of the Philippines Mindanao, where she honed and nurtured her love for reading, writing, and literature.

Born and raised in Barangay Concepcion in this city, Arado was drawn to books early in elementary school and eventually became a literary writer for her high school paper.

After graduating from college, she tried out several jobs before settling into a career in journalism for five years, starting as a business reporter and later as a lifestyle editor for Sun.Star Davao.

Even then, her love for writing and literature remained. A big break came in 2018 when she won the grand prize in the 2018 South Cotabato Children’s Story Writing Workshop for her Hiligaynon book “Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy” (Big Bowl of Batchoy)

It was a story about Leon, a young boy with an appetite problem, until his parents brought him to a batchoy place and taught him “batchoy magic.”

Soccsksargen-based independent publishing house Aklat Alamid published the book in 2021 as part of the prize.

Spur of the moment

Arado described the shift towards Alitaptap as quite “spur of the moment.” After leaving her newspaper job in 2022, Arado moved to an online-based work, which allowed her to occasionally travel outside Davao and to her hometown and also pursue her passion for writing and literature.

The idea to finally open the novel bookshop came when she was invited in November 2023 to mentor in the Sox (Soccsksdargen) Writing Workshop in General Santos City.

She had productive encounters there with other young writers and emerging authors who have formed a writer’s circle and started publishing their works through self-made zines.

“I thought then that they don’t have a common place to hang out. We don’t have a common space for local artists. Also, there’s no real bookshop here since I was a kid,” she said.

Although considered a business and academic hub, bookstores or similar shops have yet to thrive in this city. Several bookstores, including mall-based book sale outlets, opened here in the past years but eventually closed due to a lack of patrons.

“That’s one risk that I saw with this venture. I’m not sure if this one will fly because of the previous experiences, but there’s also an opportunity to change the narrative. Maybe this bookshop can do that,” she said.

Koronadal is the capital of South Cotabato and has become a melting pot for Christians, Muslims and Lumads after it became the regional center and seat of government of Region 12 or Soccsksargen in 2004.

Homecoming

With full support from family and friends, Arado eventually moved back home as 2024 unfolded to start her bookshop venture.

Arado began her preparations by contacting publishing houses, authors, and other writers she had met in various circles and book events during the Mindanao Bookfest in Davao City in 2023.

She was able to get the nod of several authors and publishers for some rare and exciting titles like Wilfredo Liangco’s “Even Ducks Get Liver Cancer,” described as a candid and hysterical account of the realities of life in and out of the Philippine General Hospital, and Assad Baunto’s “My Ranaw kitchen lab: food for peace in Muslim Mindanao.”

The initial display also includes zines featuring the “creative expressions” of the Sarangani Writers League members.

Arado made sure the bookshop would have books of various genres and a good selection of children’s books.

“If I can’t get the adults to read, then maybe I can get the kids to start reading,” she said.

She eventually found the perfect spot in a building just steps away from her old playground at the Koronadal Central 1 Elementary School and with nearby schools like the Koronadal National Comprehensive High School and Notre Dame of Marbel University.

‘Collab’

A good number of Alitaptap’s books are donated from a donation drive launched several weeks before the bookshop opened. Part of the sales will go to Pet Avenue, a rescue center for abandoned and sick cats and dogs in the cities of Davao and Tacurong.

Alitaptap Bookshop aims to be home for books written by writers from Region XII and beyond. It has a wide variety of books for all ages, including children’s books written by Filipino writers. It also houses a shelf for donated books, whose proceeds would help pet shelters continue rescuing strays. MindaNews photo

To offer a better hangout experience, the bookshop partnered with a pop-up coffee shop, AOC (Ace of Cups) Coffee, to set up an indoor outlet. AOC sources its coffee beans from small producers in Tboli, South Cotabato.

There’s also a corner with a wide selection of home-baked pastries by Sunsbaked to complete the blend.

“We’re offering the shop as a space for our local writers and artists. Later on, we can do book launching here, poetry reading, and other literary events,” she said.

In the future, Arado said she is considering offering a space for book swaps just outside the bookshop.

“We can put up a book display, and anyone can just pick and swap their pre-loved books for titles they might like. It will be like an honesty store,” she added. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)