2 NPA leaders in Surigao and Bukidnon surrender

The military said on Monday that the communist New People’s Army (NPA) suffered more setbacks with the surrender last week of two of its sub-leaders in Surigao del Sur and Bukidnon provinces.

Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the surrender of Joel Maca, deputy secretary of the NPA guerilla Front 30, and his wife Linebeth Mahinay would shake the remaining NPA fighters in Surigao del Sur.

Cuerpo said another NPA sub-leader who is a known personality among journalists in Northern Mindanao would be presented at the 403rd Infantry Brigade on Wednesday.

He said the 403IB also facilitated the surrendered of nine other rebels in the southern part of Bukidnon.

Irrigation project turning battlegrounds into farms

The Malitubog-Maridagao irrigation project is expected to turn former battlegrounds into bustling farmer communities in North Cotabato.

The dike project covers the towns of Pikit, Aleosan, Pagalungan, and Datu Montawal and is expected to irrigate 9,528 hectares.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the ceremony of the dike’s opening last April 29 expressing hope that the P5.13-billion irrigation project would bring peace and prosperity to the former battlegrounds.

Governor Emmylou Mendoza said the project is expected to have a pivotal role into transforming the agricultural yield and urged the farmers to take care of the dike.

PRO-BAR gives ‘Medalya ng Kadakilaan’ to slain cop

The Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) awarded the Medal of Honor to a police captain who was slain by his fellow cops in Parang town, Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, regional director, gave the “Medalya ng Kadakilaan” posthumous award to the wife of Capt. Roland Moralde in Parang town on Monday.

Moralde, the administrative officer of the PNP Regional Mobile Force Battalion, accosted a man with a gun and later killed him in the ensuing shootout.

Three relatives of the suspect who turned out to be police officers retaliated and killed Moralde.

The “Medalya ng Kadakilaan” is the highest recognition given by the Philippine National Police for policemen who serve and sacrifice beyond the call of duty.