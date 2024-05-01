First supermarket opens in Marawi City

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 1 May) – Finally, Marawi City has its own supermarket.

Puregold, a chain of supermarkets, opened a branch in Marawi City last Sunday, much to the delight of Marawi residents.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamrah welcomed the opening of Puregold Supermarket located in a newly constructed warehouse at the back of the provincial.

A throng of residents cheered as Adiong and Gandamrah cut the ribbon to open the newest Puregold branch and the city’s first supermarket.

“This is a new beginning. Finally Marawi City and Lanao del Sur has changed its violent image,” Adiong said.

He said the opening of the Puregold branch will usher investments into the city and province. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Dawlah Islamiyah sub-leader killed in April 29 clash in Lanao Norte

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 1 May) – One of the five Dawlah-Islamiyah members killed in the April 29 encounter in Lanao del Norte was a sub-leader of the group and another was a lookout during the bombing of a Catholic mass inside Mindanao State University in Marawi City in December 2023, an Army official said.

LGen William Gonzales, commander of Armed Forces Western Mindanao Commande identified the slain militant leader as Najeb Laguindab also known as Abu Jihad, a veteran of the five-month siege of Marawi City in 2017.

Gonzales identified the other dead militant as Mohaimen Hadji Alia alias Ibn Sali, one of the alleged lookouts in the December 3, 2023 bombing in MSU that left four people dead and at least 72 wounded.

He said the two were among the five militants killed in a series of firefights with soldiers in Munai town in Lanao del Norte last Monday.

The leader of the militants identified as Nasser Daud managed to escape and is now being hunted by the soldiers. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Crop damage due to El Niño reaches P26M in ZamPen

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 1 May) – The Department of Agriculture said the El Niño phenomenon has affected more than 200 farmers and damaged P26 million worth of agricultural crops in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

DA Region 9 El Niño focal person Zaida Salim said even fisherfolk and seaweed farmers are affected by the drought.

Zamboanga City has already declared a state of calamity after its water sources have started to dry up and water rationing has been implemented. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)