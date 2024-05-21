2 preachers nabbed for alleged gun trafficking in Zamboanga Sibugay

Police arrested two religious preachers for alleged gun trafficking in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday, May 20.

Colonel Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, identified the suspects only by their nicknames – Adong, 54, and Jong, 62.

Mallo said they were arrested during a buy-bust operation along the diversion road in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Taway in Ipil town.

He said that a .45 caliber handgun and a Mac 10 machine pistol were allegedly confiscated from the two suspects.

Iligan launches emergency rescue app

The Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (ICDRRM) has introduced a mobile app that would help residents gain quick access to rescue responders in times of emergency.

ICDRRM chief Armien Aloro said the “eCitizen PH” mobile application is an innovative way where residents use their phones to send reports or seek help from responders.

Aloro said that once a report or call for help is received, a technical staff at the central desk will provide information to responders of the location of the call.

Davao City nabs 1,722 smokers in Q1 2024

The anti-smoking ban is still in effect in Davao City.

The Davao City Vices Regulations Unit (DCVRU) reported it has collected P1.4 million in fines from violators who smoked in public places during the first quarter of this year.

DCVRU officer-in-charge Hernando Las said 1,722 smokers were arrested from January to March, and cases were filed against 57 persons who have not paid their fines.