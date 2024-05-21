The ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May) – The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) has denied reports that there are 16 newborn babies infected by their mothers with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes the deadly acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

In a statement, SPMC chief Dr. Ricardo Audan said the center’s Hope and Care Today Clinic has recorded zero cases of mother-to-newborn HIV transmission, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

Audan noted that as of March 30, all babies born to mothers with HIV undergoing anti-retroviral therapy “were tested negative for HIV” through the polymerase chain reaction test.

The rate of mother-to-newborn transmission in SPMC “has been continually and successfully kept at zero,” he added.

He said that pregnant patients are voluntarily tested for the virus through the “Prevention of the Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV Program” in the government-run hospital.

“As a facility, we firmly stand for accuracy and reliability in disseminating sensitive information such as HIV so as not to add unnecessary confusion, fear and panic to the general public,” Audan said.

He said the hospital continues to advocate for HIV awareness and prompt screening to highly vulnerable groups to prevent horizontal and vertical transmission of “the potentially fatal but treatable virus.”

Audan said the SPMC provides “preventive, diagnostic, treatment and psychosocial services” to people living with HIV not just only in the Davao region but also in most areas in Mindanao.

According to the Philippine News Agency, there were a total of 7,066 reported cases of HIV/AIDS in the Davao region as of December 2023. Of this total, 4,855 came from Davao City, 1,025 in Davao del Norte, 443 in Davao del Sur, 369 in Davao de Oro, 246 in Davao Oriental, and 128 in Davao Occidental.



In a press release issued by the City Information Office, Dr. Jordana Ramiterre, head of the city’s Reproductive Health and Wellness Center (RHWC), said that the city’s AIDS council is encouraging the public to get tested for HIV.

She said HIV testing must be normalized as part of the efforts to promote HIV prevention, noting that “combatting the stigma against HIV and AIDS is a never-ending battle.”

The HIV testing centers in the city are housed at the RHWC, SPMC, and the Davao Doctors Hospital. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)