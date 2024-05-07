DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 May)—The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) is set to inspect the sea worthiness of MV Bella Trix, the vessel that ran aground in the shallow waters of Davao Oriental Friday last week, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

The MV Bella Trix in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao

Lt. Commander Angel Tobias, chief of staff of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, told MindaNews on Tuesday that the agency’s inspection and subsequent findings will help determine the seaworthiness of the cargo vessel that ran aground off Barangay Lavigan in the municipality of Governor Generoso.

She said, however, that the MARINA’s evaluation of the vessel, which is owned by GY Shipping Lines Inc., has yet to be scheduled, although an initial inspection by the Philippine Coast Guard’s vessel safety enforcement inspectors has already commenced on Tuesday.

She said that the findings of the initial evaluation are necessary before the vessel will be towed back to the anchorage area of Santa Ana Wharf here for thorough inspection “to assess any potential damage sustained during the incident and to ensure the vessel meets all safety regulations before returning to operation.”

Tobias said that there was no oil spill reported in the surrounding waters after the grounding incident.

She said that divers from the Harbour Star, operator of the MT Regulus commissioned to take part in the salvage operations, spotted a “small crack” on the ship’s hull, which would be patched before towing operations.

Quoting the Coast Guard Station Davao Oriental, Tobias said the vessel was taken away from shallow waters at 3:58 a.m. on Monday and was moved to and anchored in deeper waters near the shores of Sitio Impog in Barangay Lavigan.

The cargo vessel was carrying buckwheat with 22 crew members bound for Tagoloan in Misamis Oriental but it ran aground after the ship’s master shifted the vessel’s course to the port side to avoid crashing into an unlighted motorized banca of the local fishers who were fishing in the area. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)