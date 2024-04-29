Photo from the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

sternly warned on Monday those who are planning to threaten and derail the

historic Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in 2025 that they will be dealt with accordingly.

“Huwag nyo nang isipin (Don’t even think about it),” he said,

adding that they better channel their efforts in helping give a better life to

the Bangsamoro people.

Marcos’s remarks came as civil society groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous

Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) sought again the extension of the Bangsamoro

Transition Authority (BTA) for another three years and move the elections to

2028.

The 80-member BTA, which governs the interim Bangsamoro government whose

mandate will end on June 30, 2025, is led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front

(MILF).

Marcos, who earlier said that there would no more extension of the

transition period, issued the warning in Maguindanao del Norte, where he graced

the commemoration of the 10th year signing of the Comprehensive

Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) between the Philippine government and the

MILF, which was forged in 2014 after 17 years of peace negotiations.

He said the CAB is a “continuing crusade for peace that should not be hinged

on the whims or depend on where the political wind is blowing.”

Addressing a crowd at Camp Abubakar as-Siddique, the former main camp of the

MILF in Barira town, Marcos urged BARMM voters to exercise their right of

suffrage in the first Bangsamoro parliamentary election, which will be held

simultaneously with the midterm national and local polls.

Marcos said that he will exercise “a strong political will” in ensuring

smooth and credible elections in the BARMM, vowing that voters in the region

“can freely choose for their future.”

“This is the fulfillment of your democratic right to realize and achieve

meaningful autonomy as enshrined in the CAB,” Marcos said.

“Safeguard those rights,” he added.

For the groups and individuals aspiring to become Bangsamoro Parliament

members, Marcos said: “We expect that you (will) uphold the principles of Bangsamoro muna

bago ang sarili (Bagsamoro first before self). Stand for a better

Bangsamoro.”

While at the former MILF camp, Marcos offered a wreath at the Marine Warrior

Memorial to honor the 53 fallen soldiers during the all-out war in 2000 that

was waged by then President Joseph Estrada.

Estrada raised the Philippine flag in the camp in July 2000 to mark its fall

to government forces. He brought lechon (roasted pigs) and cases of beer

to celebrate the fall of the camp. Camp Abubakar now hosts Camp Iranun, the

headquarters of the 1st Marine Brigade.

Earlier in the day, Marcos led the historic graduation rites of the first

batch of Moro combatants who successfully completed the Philippine National

Police (PNP) basic training at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang town.

The graduating class — Batch 2023-01 Classes Alpha-Bravo “BAKAS-LIPI” (

Bangsamorong Kapulisan, Sandigan ng Lipunang Pilipino), consisted of 92 men and

eight women trainees from the MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

The former Moro guerrillas underwent a 23-week training course.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, also the MILF chair popularly known

by his nom de guerre Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, said the recruitment from

the ranks of the MILF and MNLF is provided for in the CAB and the Bangsamoro

Organic Law, the charter that created the Bangsamoro region.

Based on the law, the National Police Commission can waive the age, height,

and educational requirements for former guerrillas who wish to become

policemen, subject to other existing policies and regulations.

Recruits who are accepted into the police force but lack the required

educational attainment will be given 15 years to comply.

Their ranks and salary grades will be determined based on existing laws,

rules, and regulations in the PNP. (Rommel Rebollido / MindaNews)