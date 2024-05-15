Skip to content
Road Mishap
Gregorio C. Bueno
-
May 15, 2024
12:20 pm
A 10-wheeler truck falls on its side along the Diversion Road in Matina Pangi, Davao City late afternoon Tuesday (14 May 2024). Driver Aljon Gonzaga, 36, said his truck fully loaded with scrap metal became unstable as he negotiated the curved road. Fortunately, no flying scrap metal damaged any vehicles nor injured people nearby. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO
