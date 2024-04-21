Skip to content
Bobby Timonera
April 21, 2024
5:16 pm
To beat the summer heat, a boy jumps into the Tubod River in Barangay Ubaldo Laya, Iligan City late morning Sunday (21 April 2024). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
