Irha Mae Alfeche (center), from Matanao in Davao del Sur, wins the Miss Philippines Earth 2024. She will represent the country to the Miss Earth 2024, which will be held in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the Talakag Tourism Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) – Irha Mae Alfeche, the first Mindanawon to have won the Miss Philippines Earth, would be welcomed with a special motorcade today, May 14, in her hometown Matanao, Davao del Sur.

In a Facebook post, the Matanao Tourism Office said the motorcade will start at 3 p.m. from Barangay Sinaragan to Barangay Poblacion.

“Through hardships and prayers, you’ve ascended to reign as the official Miss Philippines Earth 2024!” reads the municipal tourism’s post.

The 24-year-old Alfeche, a Special Needs education graduate, bested 28 candidates during this year’s Miss Philippines Earth in Talakag, Bukidnon last Saturday. It was the first time the pageant was held in Mindanao.

During the question and answer portion, Alfeche was asked “What have you learned from your journey in Miss Philippines Earth that you can share with the younger generations?”

“As an educator myself, I need to educate the young ones, the children, to preserve Mother Earth, and as an aspirant for Miss Philippines Earth, I will be a role model in protecting our Mother Earth,” she replied.

“Always remember if we work hand in hand, together we can create an environment for our better future,” she added.

Alfeche was once a candidate representing Davao City for Miss Philippines Earth 2020, but she was not able to make it even to the top 30.

The other winners of this year’s pageant are Feliz Clareianne Thea Solomon Recentes of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte (Miss Philippines Air); Samantha Dana Bug-os of Baco, Oriental Mindoro (Miss Philippines Water); Kia Labiano of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay (Miss Philippines Fire); and Ira Patricia Malaluan of Batangas City (Miss Philippines Ecotourism).

Alfeche will represent the Philippines in Miss Earth 2024 to be held in Vietnam. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)

