Man arrested in Tawi-Tawi drug bust

A man who had been released from jail for a drug-related case was arrested again for selling 50 grams of alleged shabu worth P340,000 to a narcotics agent in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao in Tawi-Tawi last May 10.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the suspect as 32-year-old Sibal Sampang, also known as Kim.

Castro said Sampang was released from jail in September 2023 due to a drug case.

He said the suspect is now detained in Bongao town awaiting inquest proceedings for the new drug case filed against him.

71 families in Cabadbaran resettled from riverbanks

The local government of Cabadbaran City has relocated 71 families living dangerously along the banks of the Cabadbaran River to a more safer resettlement village in Barangay Comagascas.

Cabadbaran City Mayor Judy Chin Amante said each family was resettled in a newly-constructed house worth P350,000, complete with electricity and water connections.

Amante said the beneficiaries would pay P1,500 a month for 25 years.

The P25 million housing project was funded by the National Housing Authority and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Suspect in rape-slay of 10 y/o South Cotabato student killed

Police officers killed the suspect in the rape-slay of a 10-year-old student in Tupi town, South Cotabato last Sunday, May 12.

Lieutenant Richard Ho, Tupi police chief, said the suspect, identified only as “Ronald,” was undergoing booking procedures at the police station when he allegedly tried to grab the gun of a police officer.

Ho said that responding police officers shot the suspect as he allegedly wrestle for the possession of the gun of another cop.

Witnesses have tagged “Ronald” as the one who allegedly rape and killed an elementary student whose body was found in Sitio Lemblisong in Tupi town last May 11.