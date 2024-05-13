FACT CHECK | Quiboloy did not celebrate 74th birthday in public in Davao City

MindaNews fact-checked a post circulated on Facebook that fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy celebrated his 74th birthday in public in Davao City last month. The post is false.

The photo showing the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder and self-proclaimed “appointed Son of God” celebrating his last birthday surrounded by followers, including children, was actually taken during his birthday party in 2023.

Quiboloy was born on April 25, 1950.

Facebook page Expose Philippines, which has 201K followers, posted a photo last April 22 with the description “Happy Birthday Pastor Apolo (sic) Quiboloy.”

“Everyone in this event, I mean everyone, especially the birthday celebrant, should be held liable. Having full knowledge that this man – a fugitive with armed goons – is being hunted for days now all while knowing his exact location means they are protecting him (sic),” the post reads.

The post generated 1K reactions, 223 comments and 189 shares as of 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, May 12.

Quiboloy had been accused of human trafficking and child and sexual abuse, among others, and is the subject of arrest warrants issued by the Senate on March 19, a court in Davao City on April 1 and a court in Pasig on April 11.

In the United States, Quiboloy is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation since February 2022 for alleged conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion; sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

Facebook page TPL3 , which has 17K followers, also posted the same photo posted by Expose Philippines.

TPL3’s post reads: “Yung hinahanap-hanap pala ng Davao City PNP para ma-serve-an ng kanyang warrant of arrest ay nag celebrate ng kanyang birthday kahapon sa…Davao City? Toinks.”

[Translation: The person that the Davao City PNP (Philippine National Police) is looking so that they can serve his arrest warrant celebrated his birthday yesterday in … Davao City?]

The false and misleading photo is actually a screengrab from a Facebook Reels first posted on April 25, 2023. The Reels was reposted last April 20 by user Dhan Chan, a pro-Duterte vlogger. Quiboloy is a close friend and spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

During Quiboloy’s 74th birthday, the Sonshine Media Network International, the broadcast media arm of KOJC, reported from the KOJC compound in Davao City the celebration, with their leader conspicuously absent. The festive occasion showed children parading and celebrating his birthday party.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, May 13, Quiboloy managed to elude arrest.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)