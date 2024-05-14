The Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water, Inc. cuts off water supply to at least 13 villages in the city at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, due to a debt dispute with the Cagayan de Oro Water District. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) — Water supply has been cut off in at least 13 villages here by the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water, Inc. (COBI), the city’s main water supplier over a disputed P479 million debt with the local water district.

In a statement, COBI and the Rio Verde Water Consortium Inc. said they have shut off the pipe valves supplying water to the eastern and western parts of the city as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We recognize the importance of a reliable water supply and have made every effort to reach an amiable resolution with the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD). However due to current circumstances, we are forced to temporarily cut water services until the situation is rectified,” it said.

Lawyer Rob Rodrigo, COBI senior legal counsel, said they are willing to open the water valves if COWD would negotiate for the payment of the P479 million debt.

Rodrigo said COBI has reached an agreement with Rio Verde to cut off water supply for the city until COWD pays their debt.

Formed in 2017, COBI is a joint venture between Metro Pacific Water owned by businessman Manny Pangilinan and COWD, the city’s water distribution utility.

Metro Pacific Water holds 95 percent equity in the joint venture while COWD the remaining five percent.

COBI gets its supply of bulk water from Rio Verde, a company owned by businessman Pepito Alvarez, who has a 100-million liter a day water treatment facility in Baungon, Bukidnon.

In a statement released at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, COWD said that water services interruption would be experienced in Barangays Lumbia, Pagatpat, Canitoan, Upper Carmen, Patag, Buua, Iponan and Opol in the west area of Cagayan de Oro.

COWD said that water would also be in short supply in Barangays Camaman-an, Lapasan and Gusa in the eastern part of the city; and Barangays Upper Macasandig and Tibasak in the central part. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)