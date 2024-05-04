KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 04 May) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the establishment of a special economic zone for information technology (IT) in Tupi, South Cotabato.

In Proclamation 530 signed on Thursday and made available on Saturday, Marcos designated a 15,000-square meter property along the national highway as an information technology park.

It is called the Tupi IT park. Tupi is a first-class municipality.

“The move aims to support current government thrust to attract more foreign investors,” the Presidential Communications Office quoted the President as saying.

The creation of the IT Park was recommended by the board of directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

Such designation is pursuant to the powers authorizing the chief executive under Republic Act (RA) No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, as amended by RA No. 8748.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President’s issuance covers Lot 1-C-5-A (LRC) Psd-198686 TCT No. 145-2015001381.

Tupi is the home town of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., where he served for three consecutive terms as mayor before becoming governor in 2019.

In September 2021, members of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) endorsed Marcos as the party’s presidential candidate for the May 2022 elections during its national convention in Tupi town.

Marcos was sworn in as PFP member the following month.

Tamayo, PFP president, administered his oath of membership. (MindaNews)