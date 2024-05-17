Show Iligan’s famous toasted peanuts on socmed – Marcos

“Post the famous toasted peanuts of Iligan in the social media. Pichuran ninyo at magselfie kayo kasama ang produkto (Take a photo and a selfie with the product).”

This was the advice of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the small traders in Iligan City.

Marcos, who arrived in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities on Thursday said promoting products and tourist spots will help Iligan’s micro, small and medium enterprises.

“It’s a simple thing but a big help to get your products known. Social media is popular on the internet right now,” he said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P1M in shabu seized in Cotabato City

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives arrested two high-value drug pushers and seized more than P1 million in shabu in Cotabato City Thursday.

Gil Cesario Castro, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao PDEA chief, said Soraida Dumagay Mato, 32, and her companion, M’to Akon Mamatas, 47, were arrested by agents inside a downtown hotel in Cotabato City.

Castro said the suspects, both residents of Litayen Village in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte sold 150 grams of shabu to an undercover PDEA agent.

The arrest of the two suspects came after a certain Arham Hadji Omar Alim alias Abol, 25, was arrested by agents in Lanao del Sur for allegedly selling P3.4 million of shabu in Marawi City. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Maute matriarch gets 17 years for financing Marawi siege

The Regional Trial Court in Taguig City convicted Ominta Romata Maute, the mother of the Maute brothers who led the 2017 Marawi siege, and sentenced her for 17 years for her role as the financier of the attack.

In a 39-page decision dated May 15, 2024, the court said Maute, who is also known as Farhana Maute, was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Section 4 of Republic Act 10168 or the “Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012”.

The court said Maute provided five militants with her Toyota Innova, which was later intercepted in Lanao del Sur and found to have several improvised explosive devices.

She was arrested by the police on June 9, 2017, more than a week after militants seized Marawi, in Barangay Koromatan, Masiu town with two wounded fighters and several unidentified females. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)