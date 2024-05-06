Police visibility heightened for Caraga sports meet

Police visibility has been increased at the Agusan del Sur provincial capitol grounds in Barangay Patin-ay, Prosperidad town, where the Caraga Regional Athletic Games 2024 is currently underway.

Governor Santiago Cane Jr. ordered the increase police visibility to ensure the safety of some 10,000 athletes, tournament officials and guests who are attending the sports event that started last Sunday, May 5, until May 11.

Cane said aside from the policemen, paramedic teams have been deployed at the various game sites and billeting areas.

He said he also directed the local government of San Francisco to provide 20,000 liters of clean water daily as well as deploy firetrucks to the quarters of each sports delegation.

During the weeklong sports event, regional athletes will compete in basketball, baseball, football, softball, track and field, archery, arnis, wrestling, wushu and boxing events, among others.

Camiguin province imposes curfew to minors to deter unwanted pregnancies

Authorities in the island-province of Camiguin have implemented a curfew among its young residents to deter unwanted pregnancies.

Provincial Board Member Christina Loquias said they approved Provincial Ordinance No. 2024-29, mandating a daily curfew time for minors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loquias said only minors accompanied by a parent or senior family members, and those seeking medical assistance, are exempted from arrest.

She said the police and barangay tanods (village watchmen) would implement the curfew hours in all the towns of Camiguin.

CDO open to services of other water firms

Cagayan de Oro City will tap the services of other independent water firms to address the ongoing legal tussle between the city’s two main suppliers.

Councilor Joyleen Mercedes Balaba said the city council passed Resolution No. 14922-2025 granting authority to the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) to negotiate for water supplies from four other firms.

Earlier, the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI), the city’s major supplier, threatened to stop supplying the city with water unless COWD pays P426 million it owed to the former.

Mayor Roland Uy declared a “state of emergency” after COBI set a deadline for COWD to pay the P426 million.