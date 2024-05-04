Cops kill fellow policeman in Maguindanao

A police officer was shot dead by his fellow policemen, who were relatives of an armed man he accosted in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte last Thursday.

Parang town police Chief Christopher Cabugwang identified the victim as Captain Rolando Moralde.

Cabugwang said Moralde, who was in police uniform, accosted Mohiden Untal because of a gun tucked on his waist while at the town’s public market.

He said Untal allegedly resisted and tried to shoot Moralde, who also drew his gun and fired at the suspect, killing him.

A melee followed, Cabugwang said, as four of Untal’s relatives, two of them policemen, fired back, killing Moralde.

Cabugwang said Moralde died on the spot with 20 bullets on his body.

IP leader wants surrendered NPA leader to face murder charges

An Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative said on Friday that a recently surrendered New People’s Army (NPA) leader should face justice for killing several Manobo residents in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

Datu Rico Maca said his cousin, Joel Maca, who surrendered to the Army’s 901st Infantry Brigade, should still face justice for the killing of Manobo chieftain Bernardino Astudillo of Barangay Magroyong, San Miguel town on March 20 and several other residents.

He said Maca, his distant relative, should be tried in court for the murders.

Joel Naca, deputy secretary of the NPA Guerilla Front 30, and his wife Linebeth Mahinay surrendered to the Army last April 26.