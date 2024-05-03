(MindaNews / 03 May) — The entire Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has been placed under a state of calamity due to the prolonged El Niño phenomenon that has resulted in agricultural losses worth at least P1.4 billion.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim declared the region under a state of calamity through Proclamation 002 following the recommendation of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which is composed of various regional government agencies.

At least 26,112 farmers across 26,605 hectares have been affected by El Niño, data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian reform showed.

A woman farmer shows the black bugs that have infested her drought-stricken rice farm in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao in this file photo taken on 12 March 2019 by FERDINANDH CABRERA

BARMM comprises the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan, and the Special Geographic Area within North Cotabato.

Ebrahim said they expect the agricultural losses and number of affected farmers and fisherfolk to rise once the assessment reports being conducted by various regional government offices are consolidated.

“The declaration of state of calamity will provide augmentation on the ongoing response operations and recovery efforts of the Bangsamoro government to the affected communities,” Ebrahim said in the proclamation dated April 29.

He noted the declaration will effectively control the prices of basic goods and commodities in the affected areas and afford BARMM and its local government units the latitude to utilize and appropriate funds for rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts to the affected population.

The provinces of Basilan and Maguindanao and 15 of their towns earlier declared a state of calamity, as well as 61 villages under the Special Geographic Area, Ebrahim said.

South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces in Region 12 or Soccsksargen region also separately declared earlier a state of calamity. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)