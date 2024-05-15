Gov. Adiong pushes for welfare of solo parents

Wanting to break a taboo, the provincial government of Lanao del Sur conducted a public consultation among Maranao single parents to help in the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.

Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. said the provincial government would initially put up a P10-million seed money to help solo parents and ask local governments to contribute to the fund.

Adiong said a database is also needed to determine how many solo parents are there in Lanao del Sur, a taboo subject among the Maranao community.

He said solo parents in the province should not be ashamed of their status and claim their rights and privileges.

Mindanao’s first planetarium to open on May 17

The first planetarium in Mindanao will open in Barangay Molugan, El Salvador City in Misamis Oriental on May 17.

The planetarium, a first in Mindanao, will have an astronomical observatory, a large dome-shaped projection theater that will show the constellations and the planets, and a conference room.

Virgilio Fuentes, assistant director for technical services of the Department of Science and Technology, said the planetarium’s theater hall is designed for educational and entertainment shows about astronomy and the night sky.

‘Whooping cough’ claims 3 lives in Caraga Region

Health officials said three patients of pertussis or “the whooping cough,” a respiratory tract infection disease, have died in the Caraga Region in the last six months.

In a report, health officials said the three patients were among the 24 suspected pertussis patients recorded from January 1 to May 10.

The fatalities were from Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Sur. Health officials said there are three active cases in the Caraga Region.