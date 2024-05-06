Skip to content
Erring Motorist
MindaNews
-
May 6, 2024
3:14 pm
A police officer under the Sta. Ana Police Station issues a citation ticket to an erring motorist who was caught during a routine checkpoint along Quezon Boulevard in Davao City on Monday, 06 May 2024. MindaNews photo
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
All set for Bangsamoro 2025 polls; election calendar set
Read More »
Plant Watering
Erring Motorist
Senator Marcos reiterates call for revival of ‘self-reliant’ defense program
BEYOND THE BEND: The President and the international community
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
4 ‘Ibong Adarna’ spotted in Mt. Apo park
DAVAO
Monteverde St.
No funds yet for Davao City’s public mass transport project
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
All set for Bangsamoro 2025 polls; election calendar set
BARMM under state of calamity as El Nino destroys P1.4B in agriculture
ILIGAN
Beat the heat: Iligan City jail finds ways to keep cool through sports, dances, games
Jump
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan Sur Governor offers P1-M to athletes who will break national record
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope